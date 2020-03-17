MET Gala 2020 postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic; Anna Wintour confirms

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/met_gala_postponed_feature.jpg?itok=LmZmC1Ou

Days after Meghan Markle was rumoured to attend 2020 red carpet, the annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has been postponed due to the global situation. Find out what Anna Wintour has to say about it

The biggest night of the year, the MET Gala is annually held on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is known to be the biggest and the most spectacular nights in the fashion calendar. Hollywood’s prominent celebrities attend the glitzy gala in some of the most spectacular ensembles of all time.

This year, the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of issues when it comes to the functioning of the fashion industry all over the world. With shows getting cancelled at Paris Fashion Week to now, the MET getting postponed, the pandemic effects are real! The gala which was supposed to be held on May 4th 2020 has been ‘indefinitely cancelled.’

On Monday, Vogue announced that they would postpone the event in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. This came days after the employees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art were suspected with symptoms related to the pandemic. In words of the Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, "Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, ‘About Time’, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date." No definite date has been provided by Anna or the museum.

Well, if you are shocked by this news, let us tell you that this is not the first time that the Gala has been postponed. The change of plans has also occurred in 1963 after the assassination of John F. Kennedy and then later in 2002 post the attacks of 9/11.

This year’s theme was ‘About Time: Fashion & Duration’ which was co-chaired by the Devil Wears Prada actress, Meryl Streep and the La La Land actress, Emma Stone.

Just weeks ago, there were also rumours about Meghan Markle attending the event alongside the British Vogue Editor, Edward Enninful. We were eagerly waiting for the ex-royal to make her MET debut and now, we could only wonder if that is even on the table!

Whether she is attending the fundraiser or not or will the gala EVEN happen in 2020, we will always keep you posted!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More