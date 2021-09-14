Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish looks like the 'Belle of the Ball' in a magnificent Oscar de la Renta gown

It's the night everybody has been waiting for! The Met Gala 2021 held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts is currently in progress and co-chair Billie Eilish arrived at the ball with the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion this year looking like an absolute princess. Post her all-black look at the VMAs last night, the Grammy-award winner picked out a neutral-tone magnificent custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown for the red carpet.

In an exclusive sneak-peek with Vogue.com, the designers talked about what went behind the gown and revealed that Billie said she just wanted to look like the 'Belle of the ball' in her outfit. The American singer-songwriter struck multiple poses on the red carpet in the over-the-top tulle number which featured an off-shoulder style neckline that showed off ample cleavage - the first for Eilish who is known to cover up on the red carpet. Her pastel, neutral-tone gown featured a sweeping long train.

The Bad Guy singer's hair was styled with ample volume and with a side parting. Dark eyeliner highlighter her ocean blue eyes and a lip shade a tad darker than her outfit along with filled-in brows completed Eilish's glam for the red carpet. Silver and solitaire wrist cuffs were her accessory of choice for the red carpet.

We love Billie Eilish's Oscar de la Renta look from head to toe and think she has truly outdone herself! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2021: JLo, Billie Eilish to Camila Cabello: Best and Worst Dressed stars at the awards show