MET Gala 2021: Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet & more to host the fashion event on American Independence

This year's event which will be hosted on September 13, will be smaller, more intimate and is themed, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Read on to know more.

One of the biggest fashion events of the year has to be the MET Gala. Last year the event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This year's event though has been postponed from the first Monday of May to September 13.

The Fashion Institute revealed the dress code of this year's Gala, which is set to be a more intimate and smaller event in lieu of the pandemic. In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, is the theme of the event that will be hosted by Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. The honorary chairs include Tom Ford, Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri, according to Vogue.com.

After not having the red carpet event for two consecutive years, this theme seems meaningful as it comes after a period of isolation. The idea of this MET Gala is to gather and get dressed to the nines and celebrate. While there have been award shows this year, they've mostly been virtual, not giving a proper feel of a red carpet event.

While the Gala is held at the peak of summer every year, giving us a whole feel of summer fashion, we can't wait to see how different this year's looks will be considering the red carpet starry affair is taking place in the fall.

Who are you most excited to see on the red carpet this year? Do you have a favourite MET Gala look? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut boycotted by fashion designers Rimzim Dadu, Anand Bhushan on Twitter suspension; Rangoli REACTS

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×