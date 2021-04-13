MET Gala 2021: Fashion's BIGGEST event to return with 2 part fiesta after cancelling 2020 affair due to COVID

The highly anticipated event every year was called off last year due to the lockdown issued because of the Coronavirus pandemic. This year, the event will be held in September followed by the next one in May 2022. More details below.

One of the biggest fashion events of all time, the MET Gala, along with many other events were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown. This year, the Costume Institute's two-part MET Gala is all set to commence on September 18 which will also close Fashion Week.

This year's event is titled, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which will also celebrate the Costume Institute's 75th anniversary, announced the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

The second exhibit will commence on May 5, 2022, and is titled, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

The theme has been set to celebrate American designers and to honour and celebrate the social, cultural and political events that took place last year.

The event was cancelled last year due to the lockdown. This time around, due to the concerning state of the pandemic, the event will have a smaller red carpet event this year with a limited number of stars, making for a more 'intimate' affair.

The second event in May 2022 on the other hand, could see a return to more over-the-top looks.

The last Met Gala held back in 2019, was Camp: Notes on Fashion. This year around, the idea is to emphasise the conscious creativity that was "Consolidated during the pandemic and the social justice movements," said Andrew Bolton who curator-in-charge, Wendy Yu, at the Costume Institute, to Vogue. Bolton is set to transform the Costume Centre into an imaginary house. The curator seeks inspiration from Canadian writer Witold Rybczynski's essay, Home: A Short History of an Idea which looks at how domestic living, comfort and culture evolved.

