Met Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid walks the red carpet like a 60’s QUEEN in a monochrome dress by Prada

Met Gala 2021 has begun, and we are in awe of how everybody is looking. While many other stars walked on the red carpet, Gigi Hadid also made quite a statement. Gigi walked in a white gown by Prada at the Met Gala 2021 following the theme In America: The Lexicon of Fashion. The model looked every bit of regal in her monochrome outfit.

Gigi attended the last Met with Zayn Malik five years ago in 2016. However, this time she walked in alone in a well-fitted gown embracing her hourglass body. The 26-year-old model donned a white corset gown with a thigh-high slit at the back and a black bodice inside. Matching to the dress, she went for black leather gloves. Hadid accessorized her look with a diamond necklace, stud earrings, and silver embellished slingback heels.

Former Victoria Secret Angel wanted her attire to be simple and regal, and they took inspiration from the 60's American Vogue. A contoured face, silver eyeshadow, winged liner with heavy lashes, filled eyebrows, and nude lips topped off the whole outfit. With her Hollywood glam hairstyle in a high ponytail, her red hair looked beautiful than ever. The whole outfit was simple yet chic without much glitz and glam.

We really loved how Gigi Hadid dressed up for the Met Gala 2021 and her whole inspiration behind it. The outfit made quite a statement.

Who do you think was the best dressed? Tell us in the comments down below.