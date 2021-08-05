MET Gala 2021: Guests are required to be vaccinated & face masks are compulsory indoors

The MET Gala is fashion's biggest event of the year. Held at the MET Museum on the first Monday of May and hosted by Anna Wintour, the event is attended by the hottest and most fashionable stars putting their edgiest looks forward. Due to the pandemic, the MET Gala was cancelled in 2020 and scheduled for September 13 in 2021. This year around, according to reports, one of the mandates is that every attendee has to be fully vaccinated and masks are compulsory indoors.

As the date gets closer, a new set of mandates has been released. The MET told The Daily Beast that all attendees are to provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated. They are also expected to wear masks indoors apart from when they are eating or drinking, a spokesperson revealed. The guidelines will also be updated as per the MET's needs when required.

Every year, the Gala has a different theme. The set theme for this year is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and is set to be hosted by the youngest co-chair of the event - Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothee Chalamet and honorary chairs from Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

The vaccination and mask update comes soon after the recent announcement made by IMG that all the New York Fashion Week shows that are to be held in September will allow only those who have been fully vaccinated and are masked up, to attend the event.

