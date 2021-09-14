Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez channels her inner cowgirl on the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren dress

Last night's Met Gala was a reunion of many pretty faces after this pandemic and was a big success. Stars looked amazing in their outfits honouring the American theme. Jennifer Lopez also walked the red carpet and we are digging her look in the Ralph Lauren dress. JLo made an appearance with her boyfriend Ben Affleck at the Met.

Going with this year's theme of the Gala In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Jennifer mixed her glam with a ranch theme. Jlo made a surprise appearance on the VMA's with her boyfriend wearing a lace skirt and crop top. Now at the Met, she went for totally different attire and is surely in the Top best-dressed look.

The actress wore a Ralph Lauren brown coloured dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high side slit. The dress had intricate embroidery all over with some crystal beadwork in between. Added features with her faux fur bolero cape, holster belt and her wide-brimmed hat, she looked like a sexy cowgirl.

To keep the ranch look alive, she paired a thick leather belt choker and a bracelet with some chunky silver jewellery. JLo's dangler earring falling on her shoulders and silver high heels added elegance to the look. The actress went for a low ponytail with beachy waves. A contoured face with smoky sultry eyes and nude lips completed her look.

Lopez surely knows the art of mixing the two different attires. With the sexy delicacy, she paired up a raw wild look. We are awe-inspired by her outfit.

