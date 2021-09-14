Met Gala 2021: Justin and Hailey Bieber look like the ULTIMATE American couple as they twin in black

Known to keep things low, Met Gala regulars Justin and Hailey Bieber were all glammed up for the red carpet. The Hollywood singer and his model wife opted for black outfits and kept up with the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Hailey rocked a strapless black Saint Laurent dress while hubby JB wore a black pantsuit from his own label Drew House.

Keeping this classic, the Hollywood sweethearts ensured they were aligned even on the red carpet. Hailey Bieber looked elegant in a black velvet strapless dress with a plunging, sweetheart neckline that bore an embellished border. She accessorised this with a statement diamond necklace and dark sunglasses. Her centre-parted blonde locks were styled into lazy, breezy waves and framed her face well. She posed with hubby Justin Bieber who looked dapper in a black suit that was designed from his own label, Drew House. JB paired this with a crisp white shirt beneath and a pair of Drew sneakers as he held on to wifey Hailey.

The couple looked their stylish best on the red carpet and channelled old Hollywood glam. The couple kept their look simple yet again after attending the VMAs together last night where Justin won an award!

What are your thoughts on Justin and Hailey's red carpet looks? Do you think they followed the theme of the year: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion? Comment below and let us know.

