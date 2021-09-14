Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner was doused in diamonds in a sheer Givenchy gown on the red carpet

The Met Gala 2021 is in full swing and we're getting look-after-look! Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet doused in diamonds in a Givenchy sheer net Givenchy gown for the red carpet to follow the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The 25-year-old supermodel further accessorised the look with a matching silver choker and jewelled shoulder cuffs.

Kendall Jenner's entirely sheer cold-shoulder gown did full justice to the supermodel's frame. The model who walked the previous Met Gala red carpet with sister Kylie Jenner, went solo this time and looked sculpted in the figure-flattering number that she styled over a nude bodysuit for the biggest fashion event of the year. Kendall's Givenchy number featured a deep neckline with jewelled tassels on her arms and crystal-embellished shoulder pads that were attached to her outfit. A statement choker necklace and crystal-embellished pumps accessorised the former reality television star's look.

In true Jenner style, Kendall who walked solo on the red carpet kept her makeup minimal yet glamorous. A flawless base, centre-parted hair pulled up into a chic bun, filled-in brows, heavy-duty mascara and pink glossy lips completed this light yet glamorous look.

We thought Kendall was one of the best-dressed stars on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet since her look was minimal yet glamorous without trying too hard!

What are your thoughts on Kendall Jenner's red carpet look? Do you think she managed to follow this year's theme? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: Justin and Hailey Bieber look like the ULTIMATE American couple as they twin in black