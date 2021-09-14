Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian covers up completely in a black Balenciaga outfit for the red carpet

Met Gala is finally here! After two years the biggest night of fashion is taking place and we surely can't keep our calm. The celebrities walking down in either outrageous or amazing apparel have all swooning us over. And who is the queen of such striking and scandalous outfits? None other than the one and only Kim Kardashian. The American icon who has always made unconventional choices for red carpet events was no different from this year either.

Kim has always pushed boundaries and surprised everyone with her 2019 naked wet look for the Met Gala that broke the Internet. But this year when we thought she couldn't shock us further, she literally made jaws drop when she arrived in a custom-made black Balenciaga ensemble covering her from head to toe. The whole look was designed by Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga's creative director in collaboration with none other than Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West. This year's theme for the star-studded event was " America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and Kim definitely lived up to it.

Kim's attire included a long-sleeved turtle neck bodysuit that she wore under an oversized T-shirt with bell sleeves that came with a long pleated train. She paired the outfit with jersey boots, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her entire face and head while her hair was slicked back into a high ponytail (that was almost 75" long!). Kim who is known for her baring and daring outfits astounded everyone in this ensemble as she made an impressive entrance last night.

So what do you think of Kim's Met Gala look this year; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

