Met Gala 2021: Kristen Stewart dolls up like a Barbie in Chanel for the red carpet

After a tumultuous year in isolation, the Met Gala is back! And so are our glamorous celebs. They are here again to shock and startle you with their eccentric and bizarre outfits. Just like Kristen Stewart. Kristen arrived in something that is so unlike her. And we are totally stunned because you never know what Kristen has up in her sleeve. From her androgynous style to the ultra-feminine look- she can switch her personalities effortlessly.

The 'Spencer' actress arrived on Monday night for the fundraising event in an edgy outfit. She graced the red carpet in a long-sleeve metallic pink jacket that she paired with white trousers. The buttoned-down top came with a ruffled neckline and the top of the collar was tied with a small black velvet ribbon. Underneath the shimmery blouse, she wore a white lace top that matched her wide-legged pants that came with chained stripes on the sides. Kristen's ensemble came from none other than the French luxury fashion house, Chanel of which she is also the ambassador.

As for her makeup, the 31-year-old actress went full-on girly. A rosy pink eyeshadow, properly kohled eyes, falsies, heavily blushed cheeks with a nude lipstick completed her glam. She went full retro as she sported her strawberry blonde hair in 50's pinup bangs and a high ponytail. She debuted her new hair colour at the Venice Film Festival and we are in awe. Kristen paired her outfit with black platform heels.

We must say that Kristen didn't disappoint with this look. She looked like a retro Barbie all decked up in pink.

What are your thoughts on Kristen's Met Gala look this year? Tell us in the comments.

