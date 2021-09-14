Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X makes his ‘GOLD’ Met Ball debut in 3 regal outfits from Versace

One breathtaking look was just not enough for the Montero singer, Lil Nas X as he pulled off a Lady Gaga shedding layers of outfits showing the world how to make a debut at the Met Gala. While the star’s lavender number from MTV VMAs yesterday is still making its rounds in the Instagram world, he breaks his own fashion record looking nothing but regal in three different Versace numbers at the Met Ball 2021. Lil Nas’ marked his attendance at the Met Gala, which is being held today at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, for the first time serving three grandiose looks and we just can’t stay calm! Check out how he transformed from an ornate cape to a shimmery bodycon number in seconds.

For the first reveal, Lil Nas X impressed us by donning a dramatic gold Versace cape that was covered in intricate gold beading. His larger than life cape featured high collars, shoulder pads and a panelled floor-sweeping large train. His hands weren’t visible and the rapper’s chic hairdo was lit. The golden cape bore a zipper front that he removed revealing his second golden look in a futuristic Versace ensemble.

The Call Me By Your Name hitmaker looked like he was ready for the battle of best dressed in his futuristic armour suit. The bodice also featured Versace signature embossed logo and he matched it with his golden stud earrings and gold winged eyeliner. The drama didn’t end there. For the third reveal, he shed his heavy-metal getup to look sexy in a sparkly catsuit.

His clingy bodysuit was covered in crystals and Versace’s signature house print. It featured a zipper front, raised collars and sparkly gold and black design base. The star looked breathtakingly amazing and regal in his comfort suit. The revelation also made our eyes meet his gold choker necklace bearing the Versace logo.

The fashion transformation from a gigantic cape to a futuristic armour suit to a sparkly clingy bodysuit was completely a vision to behold and was a royal redemption that we never knew we needed. Though he picked out the same set of black boots, it wasn’t visible until his second outfit revelation where it was decorated with gold. Lil Nas’ debut look is sure going down in the history of fashion giving us goosebumps with his stereotype-breaking gorgeous ensembles.

What are your thoughts on his 3 golden outfits? Tell us in the comments below.

