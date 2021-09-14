Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox & Karlie Kloss made jaws DROP in red Dundas and Carolina Herrera gowns

Think iconic fashion game, think two divas who churned out sultry looks at the Met Gala 2021. These gowns serve as a great sartorial inspiration for anyone who loves red with a dash of chic and oomph. Megan Fox opted for a Dundas number and Karlie Kloss too raised the style bar in a Carolina Herrera's ensemble. Read for details!

The Rogue actress looked like a resplendent queen in a bespoke gown that was intricately embroidered with sequins and beads. The lace-up outfit made for a plunging neckline look and also accentuated her curves. Megan’s partially bare fit looked a class apart with the thigh-high slit placed at the side. It also entailed full sleeves, shoulder pads, and a train that rested on the floor, all of which kept it simply stunning. Stylist Maeve Rilly chose to accessorise the starlet with Lorraine Schwartz’s multi-coloured sparkly diamond-shaped earrings, fingerings, and Jimmy Choo’s peep-toe strappy heels. She has our hearts sold with her on-fleek makeup by Ash K Holm who chose to paint the diva’s lips in glossy red, matte skin, shimmery eyelids, black eyeliner, groomed eyebrows, and highlighter that gleamed brighter than the sun. Her braided hairdo done by Andrew Fitzsimons are all things love with those bangs.

The American fashion model, Karlie Kloss showed up looking ultra-fab in a plunging neckline mini dress that mimicked a gown’s look with the super glamorous pleated train that swept the floor in a circular pattern. Swearing by the Met Gala 2021 theme - “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, as per the reports, this outfit is a straight-up inspiration borrowed from the national flower of America also referred to as roses. The full-sleeved attire had fabric roses placed at the neckline that cascaded from her shoulders to arms. Her OOTN was sealed off with a matching clutch silk clutch, contrasting black pointed-toe pumps, and sparkly tasseled earrings. Karlie’s makeup looked perfect with flushed cheeks, starlet red pout, filled-in eyebrows, and black eyeliner. Her pulled-back hairdo wrapped into a high bun only amplified the classiness of her look.

Whose gown did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

