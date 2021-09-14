Met Gala 2021: Rihanna makes her return to the red carpet EPIC with A$AP Rocky wearing Balenciaga

The bad girl Riri is known for her stunning OTT looks on the red carpet. She never fails to impress us and is always ahead of time in rocking silhouettes that soon become the talk of the town. This year, she walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky in an iconic ensemble to grace the Costume Institute fundraiser. As fans kept waiting for the star’s entry and grew concerned that she would not be showing up after hours went by, the diva arrived the last closing the night donning an all-black look hand in hand with her boyfriend who was wrapped in a colourful quirky quilt.

The 33-year-old singer’s sophisticated look to the Met was unlike anything that she had worn before. She aced the red carpet in the black Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. Going by the theme of the year ‘In America’, Rihanna’s dramatic look was a chic interpretation of America as it featured black ruffles, pockets and an oversized silhouette in voluminous scale. She teamed her ensemble with sparkly 267 carats of Bulgari jewels and Maria Tash jewellery. The stone studded headgear and matching sparkly necklace indeed contrasted the all-black look and won the spotlight. Her edgy makeup in chocolate brown lip shade, pink shimmery eyeshadow, falsies and well-contoured face cut the picture-perfect!

A$AP Rocky who came in a colourful quilted look by ERL slipped out of his quirky wrapped coat on the red carpet complimenting Rihanna in a black suit and white ruffled shirt. The couple looked fabulous together serving the best fashion visual feast in the most stunning way possible.

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s black dramatic Balenciaga outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X makes his ‘GOLD’ Met Ball debut in 3 regal outfits from Versace