Met Gala 2021: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello give couple GOALS in Michael Kors on the red carpet

Last night’s lit fashion parade at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala can easily enter the list of fabulously looks to cop. Here’s a duo that hit the highest note of the style spectrum again. While we thought we couldn’t get over their outfits at the MTV VMAs, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made an extraordinary debut here.

It’s no secret anymore that the couple is ever-ready to make modish appearances wherever possible. Bringing the chic in them forward was an episode at Met Gala 2021 that has us making new outfit choices. Both dressed in Michael Kors, Camila wore a sequin deep purple co-ord set that entailed a sleepless crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt that had a ruched detail towards the side. We loved the sparkly splash that looked well teamed with a furry wrap detail she held in her left hand. Her center-parted tresses were left open and sat in subtle waves. Keeping her look glam, she chose to douse her eyes in a lighter shade of glittery purple eyeshadow, keep her skin matte, kohl-rimmed eyes, accentuated eyelashes, groomed eyebrows, and nude lipstick. Gold circular-shaped earrings, a single bright and beautiful silver fingering, and ankle-strap satin block heels closed her ensemble’s deal.

Shawn chose to go all-black with a black leather jacket that bared his drool-inducing abs. A shirtless look did awesomely well. It was styled with velvet pants that oozed out a luxe appeal along with double belts that stood with gold buckles. Formal pointed-toe black shoes, a chunky silver necklace, fingerings, bracelet, and girl, what’s not to love about that irresistibly cute messy hairdo?

How many hearts for this couple and their on-point style? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | MTV VMAs 2021: Camila Cabello, Lil Nas to Doja Cat: Beauty moments that we loved