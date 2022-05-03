Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish rocks an upcycled Gucci silk corset gown looking like a rebellious young heiress

Billie Eilish is always known to set the red carpet on fire. She can literally be in an oversized tee and shorts in one minute and in a larger than life tulle gown in the other; playing up from tomboyish look to princessy looks in no time. After receiving mixed responses for her oversized ruffled gown at the Oscars and for the offbeat trench coat dress at the Grammys, she ain’t ready to settle down for something safe and common. The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer stuck to the theme of Met Gala 2022 and oozed the old-world glamour of the gilded age in her Gucci gown.

Billie Eilish graced the red carpet in a pale green and cream silk corset gown by Gucci that featured lacework on the sleeves, a deep square-cut neckline and tulle floral applique work on the back. Her upcycled Gucci number is made from fabrics that already existed to not create any waste! Her makeup was edgy and on-point giving her a rebellious young heiress vibe. A crystal-adorned black choker that amped up the edginess of her look and a messy-chic updo flaunting curtain bangs completed her gorgeous look for Met.



While her last year’s Marilyn Monroe–inspired gown designed by Oscar de la Renta was a total stunner, we aren’t sure of her pastel play this year. Yet she was a vision to behold. What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish’s Gucci silk corset gown; Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.

