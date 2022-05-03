Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively's Versace gown transforms from copper to aqua blue; An ode to Statue of Liberty

Celebrities are making their way to grace the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night out today. As we see them eluding glamour with their style going with the theme of the year ‘Gilded Glamour’, it only makes us more excited and pumped. The red carpet host Vanessa Hudgens was the first to arrive donning a black sheer gown by Moschino. Well, our forecast on sheer gowns donning the red carpet looks was at least right! We are sure more is yet to come. Event co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walked hand-in-hand and the latter got surprised when his lady love’s avant-garde gown transformed as they ascended the red carpet.

Blake Lively looked stunning in a rose gold strapless gown by Versace. The form-fitting gown featured beaded embellishment all over and also bore a long trail and another layer wrapped like a bow on her right waist. Matching long gloves, crystal-encrusted dangler earrings and a tiara on her sleek hairdo made her look like an absolute diva.

As she moved up the stairs, the massive copper bow that was wrapped around her midsection was led down transforming her gown into an aqua blue number. The change from copper to green was an ode to the Statue of Liberty. For her makeup, done by Kristofer Buckle, she kept things soft and simple. Her husband looked dapper in a black and white formal suit.

What do you think of Blake Lively’s transforming gown by Versace; Yay or Nay?

