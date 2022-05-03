Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne had a surprise GOLDEN surprise underneath her silk red suit by Dior

Met Gala 2022 is everything chic, glamour and retrospective fashion of the gilded age. While celebrities walked the red carpet each looking better than the other, few even made daring choices interpreting the theme in different ways. While Blake Lively’s Versace gown transformation completely stole our hearts, Cara Delevingne made our jaws drop with her unexpected yet stunning look. Cara has walked the Met Gala red carpet since her debut in 2011 and has always left no stones unturned. This time again, she raised eyebrows with her bold choice of fashion.

She arrived in a red Dior Haute Couture suit and also carried a walking stick to complete the look. The red showman suit consisted of cigarette pants and a double-breasted blazer with tails. Towering pair of silk red heels added oomph to her look. She completely surprised us when she removed the jacket, revealing her naked torso covered in shimmering gold body paint. A pair of gold nipple covers and a series of gold chains spiced up her ‘Gilded Glamour’ look. Delevingne’s arms, hands and even feet were painted gold. Another eye-grabbing thing about her look was her eye makeup. She lined her eyes with dazzling jewels and crystals. She rounded off her look with stunning pink lipgloss.

