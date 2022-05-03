Met Gala 2022: Dakota Johnson looked 50 shades of gorgeous in a sheer black jumpsuit from Gucci

Dakota Johnson had been away from the Met Gala for a couple of years. The star however, made a rather worthy comeback in a custom jumpsuit by Gucci. Dakota never disappoints when it comes to her red carpet looks, and when we say she looks good in anything she wears, we literally mean ANYTHING!

Dakota made a dramatic appearance at the Met Gala red carpet in a custom bedazzled jumpsuit from Gucci. The embellished see-through one-piece was adorned in floral black lace work all over. However, what set the jumpsuit apart were the silver tassels hanging all over. The 32-year-old actress added an edge to her already exclusive look, by teaming it with a ruby red robe that she took off at one point.

The 50 Shades Of Grey star accessorised her ensemble with shoulder-grazing silver danglers that matched the tassels on her outfit, a matching ring and black tie-up pointed-toe pumps.

She left her tresses open and donned her classic fringed look. For her makeup, the actress chose dark smokey eyes, heavily kohled eye line, a flawless base, a dash of highlighter and nude lips.

What do you think of Dakota Johnson’s Met Gala look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

