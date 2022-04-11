Met Gala 2022: Everything you need to know and more

The Met Gala, referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out” is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event usually hosts around 600 attendees. Some of the biggest names in the fashion world like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Rihanna have always attended the event. This year, the theme is - In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The theme is built around the doctrine of American style, and celebrates unsung heroes of US design.

This year, the Met Gala is all set to take place on Monday, May 2nd in New York City. This event is the second volume in a two-part Costume Institute exhibition. The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled due to the pandemic and hence, a two-part version of 2021 and 2022 was announced. The first - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened on September 18, which was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on September 13.

The exhibition will be presented across 13 of the American period rooms in the museum. It will reflect the evolution of American style and will also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers and designers. The main aim of the exhibition is to throw light on the forgotten talents.

A range of American talent represented from the more established likes of Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui and Prabal Gurung should be expected. Emerging names such as Pyer Moss, Christopher John Rogers and Vaquera, are also something the fashion-lovers should look forward to.

The event will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Linda Manuel Miranda as the official co-chairs. Designer Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri will be honorary co-chairs.

The Met Gala was live streamed by Vogue last year on their website, beginning from 5.30pm EST. This year too, the fashion fans can follow the highly awaited event on Vogue’s livestream.

