MET GALA 2022: Gigi Hadid, Billie Eilish, and Blake Lively: A roundup of the BEST DRESSED at the red carpet

Not all spam can lead your eyes to look all sore. Some turn out to be a blessing like 'Gilded Glamour' just showed us how it's done on an evening known to be a favourite of every fashionista. Met Gala 2022 was a blast to savour with looks that came in with intense panache. Dress up like life's a party and that's the kind of regal behaviour we loved on this iconic red carpet.

Here's a rundown of all the celebrities who brought some best of the best looks to the front. If favourite had a name, what would be yours?

Gigi Hadid

The first spot goes to the one who knows how to personify the concept of "hotness". Clad in everything wine-hued, the mother-of-one opted for a Versace latex catsuit which was topped off with a corseted bodice and a puffy silk quilted cape with a collar. She wore a beaded necklace and showed us monotone is always an option to say yes to.

Katy Perry

Luxe it up they said, the Dark Horse nailed it! She rocked an Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder structured mini dress that had a lace embroidered neckline, hand-crafted taffeta roses placed on the skirt, black chiffon fabric draped around her body, and a silk train attached to this ensemble, and netted gloves. To let the black and cream attire thrive on perfection, she styled it up with studded diamond earrings and transparent-strappy stilettos.

Cara Delevingne

Do pantsuits have your vote? Keep the world guessing because more is good. She slayed the said assignment as her red Dior Haute Couture suit consisted of a double-breasted blazer with embroidery and this was clubbed with cigarette pants. It was only a couple of minutes until we got a taste of oomph as her torso was brimful with shimmery gold paint. To keep the glamour high, her offbeat look also consisted of nipple covers, gold jewellery, and glossy platform heels. Her eyes did some talking too, tell us how impressed are you, already?!

Natasha Poonawalla

This entrepreneur showed up as a golden goddess who brought opulence in massive measure. She chose a Sabyasachi custom gold handcrafted tulle saree with an exaggerated train. Beautifully embroidered with silk floss thread, bevel beads, crystals, and more, she put this together with a blouse that had a sweetheart neckline. Speaking of swankiness, we saw it all gloriously through her custom-made jewellery curated by the ace designer himself. From the earrings, jewelled sunglasses, rings, bangles, hath bandh, and a headdress, all these gave company to her hand-forged Schiaparelli metal bustier with dramatic wires. The bottom line? Be all game for some drama!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

What's in trend you ask? Anything you would love to don. Shirts or skirts, keep it edgy. With max PDA in the scene, both their Thom Browne outfits owned the spotlight. Kourtney opted for a cropped button-up shirt with a bow and she teamed this with a high-waisted skirt that entailed a cream-tiered skirt cum a black deconstructed pleated number with a front slit. The Poosh owner's man sported a black suit jacket, a white shirt with a cummerbund, a pleated skirt, and cropped trousers. Love is in the hues, love is in the twinning game!

Khloé Kardashian

Not all debut appearances will be remembered but this one is for the style books. She brought the elegance of gold and topped it off with the classic black. Can it get more than 10/10? Indeed. She picked out a Moschino sheer gown all decked up with sequins, beads, and gold diamantes. The sleeveless bodycon attire had a plunging neckline and was beautified with silk opera gloves that further extended to create a cape. Simple studded earrings sealed her look.

Hailey Bieber

All hail the angel! The supermodel looked like she arrived straight from heaven. Her Yves Saint Laurent satin white gown with a halter-neck featured a front slit and a gorgeous and dramatic feather duster. The stunner accessorised her look with a black pantyhose, studded earrings, and strappy stilettos.

Dakota Johnson

Love at first sheer sight! The Fifty Shades of Grey actress wore a lace embroidered black Gucci jumpsuit. This came with full sleeves, a close-neckline, and sparkly tassels. To keep it luxe is the way forward always and her maroon velvet robe did the magic just as her pointed-toe pumps fitted in. Her earrings too followed the tasseled theme a little too beautifully!

Kylie Jenner

Who needs gold when your white gown can do all the heart-stealing trick? Her ruffle ensemble featured a sheer tee as the bodice and a retro tulle skirt. With ruched details, a billowing skirt, and a train, this was amazingly accessorised with a baseball cap and fishnet veil with 3D floral details on it. All those traditional gowns can now take the backseat! Make it sporty, make it fabulous!

Kendall Jenner

Fashion gods, how is this supermodel a born slayer? She wore a voluminous black satin skirt amped up with cute ruffles which she clubbed with a sleeveless crop top that had a net lining and 3-dimensional flower-like embellishments. This look was so enchanting with arm candy and bleached browns adding the final touches.

Billie Eilish

Fashion with a purpose, we're here for it, always! The diva chose a green and cream silk corset gown by Gucci. The deep square-cut neckline, tulle floral applique, and lacework, all together made for a gorgeous gown. A black choker necklace and another studded wholesomeness concluded her look.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

May we drool and be right back? Marilyn Monroe, does the name have your attention? Gone but remembered for centuries. The beauty mogul chose the same dress that Marilyn wore to sing Happy Birthday to President JFK in 1962. Made by Jean Louis and sketched by young Bob Mackie, this body-hugging sleeveless gown shined with embellishments and looked like a dream to behold with a white fur coat and dangling earrings. Her handsome man suited up and threw on black sunnies.

Blake Lively

Avant-garde is the word of the now. Gold or blue, we hope that you're in for both. This fashion icon wore a Versace form-fitting number that entailed beaded embellishments, a long trail, and an added layer wrapped like a bow that sat on her waist. Her massive copper bow was unwrapped to reveal the beauty of blue. Matching gloves, crystal-encrusted dangler earrings, and a tiara looked stunning on her.

Bella Hadid

In all things black, she defined aplomb like no other. The model chose a custom-made corset and lace embroidered black sheer leggings which were wrapped up with an alluring chiffon skirt, shawl, and gloves. Simple earrings but her pearl-adorned anklets were quick to own the show.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

