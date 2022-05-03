Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid sets the red carpet on fire in her Versace red latex catsuit & quilted giant cape

We always have high expectations on Gigi Hadid to steal all eyes with her style. Considering this year’s Met Gala theme is Gilded Glamour, we knew that the supermodel is going to slay it! And the 27-year-old supermodel indeed set our hearts on fire in her ‘oh-so-awesome’ ensemble by Versace. She painted the town red wearing a skintight latex red catsuit and corset. What gave her look the oomph factor was her larger-than-life cape that stole the show!

Gigi Hadid marked her seventh appearance at the Met Gala in glam style painting head to toe in wine red hue. This look topped off her chic Prada dress for “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” from a year ago. Her dope style featured corseted sleeveless bodice and skintight pants and a dramatic puffy quilted cape in the same hue. Pointed toe thigh high boots were an apt choice of shoes for her stunning look. She painted her lips bold in that very shade of red and kept the rest of her makeup to a bare minimum. Even the diva’s manicure matched her outfit. She pulled her hair back into a sleek bun with a few tendrils styled in a chic way. A beaded necklace which also featured red crystals was her only choice of accessory. We absolutely loved Gigi’s dope style and we are sure her monochromatic look set a new trend wave.

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid’s wine red corseted latex catsuit look by Versace; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

