Met Gala 2022: Hailey Bieber looked ANGELIC in a white leg slit gown by Yves Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber who is always known to make an appearance on every red carpet with her husband Justin Bieber, arrived solo at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. The starlet is known for her simple and minimalistic choice in fashion and she chose just that for the Met Gala as she walked the red carpet in a satin silk white gown from the shelves of Yves Saint Laurent.

The chic, YSL halter-neck slip gown featured a leg slit and was teamed with a feathered duster that added a much-needed dramatic vibe. Hailey paired the satin silk number with a sleek, top knot, black pantyhose. The beauty looked to be in good spirits, after recently undergoing a procedure to fix a hole in her heart, following a 'mini-stroke.'

Hailey completed her ensemble with a black strappy peep-toe heels with crystals encrusted on the strap. She kept her accessories minimal as she simply wore dainty floral diamond studs from Tiffany’s.

She pulled her blonde tresses behind in a sleek high bun with a middle parting. As for glam, she kept things nominal with a light bronze eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, filled-in brows, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks and a subtle pink lipstick.

What do you think of Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

