Met Gala 2022: Iconic looks of celebs in sheer gowns from the fashion's biggest night out over the years

Met Gala 2022 is all set to take place today at 6 pm ET in New York. The theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion is built around the tenets of American style, and celebrates unsung heroes of US design. We are absolutely thrilled to watch celebs bring forth their sartorial game and grace the red carpet in style. Before we get into a frenzy about who wore what at the fashion's biggest night out, let's reminisce about the iconic looks of celebs that defined what Met Gala is all about with their daring fashion choices.

Sheer dresses, see-through gowns, almost naked looks or call it whatever you want! It's the hottest fashion trend and has always made our jaws drop! With different style tweaks and styling ideas, here’s how these celebs set the red carpet on fire in risque sheer gowns at the Met Gala over the years.

Cher in 1974

Fashion icon in all ways, Cher attended the Met Gala in a shimmery see-through gown decorated with sparkly embellishments and feather details. It is one of the most iconic looks of the diva ever and inspired a red carpet trend decades later. The feathered and jewel-encrusted look was designed by Mackie.

Rihanna in 2011

Always in fashion, Rihanna made our hearts flutter in a black sheer gown. Her sensuous look featured a single sleeve, long trail, floral lacework and a thigh-high slit. The Stella McCartney number can still be a winning choice to grab eyes on the red carpet. Rihanna styled her hair in a long red braid and completed the style looking classy!

Marc Jacobs in 2012

Asking why should girls have all the fun, the American fashion designer donned a black see-through dress with floral lacework that was styled like a button-up shirt teamed with white shorts and black crystal-embellished boots.

Beyonce in 2015

Queen B proved why she is the queen in her breath-taking look in this custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci. Her sheer dress was bejewelled with sparkly multi-colour embellishments. The skin-baring gown also features a bold back cutout and she accessorised with nude platforms and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Jennifer Lopez in 2015

Designed by Versace, JLo was on fire in her sheer gown that bore strategically placed cut-outs, tulle details and a red dragon embroidered with sparkly jewels and crystals. She styled her look with pulled-back hair along with a red beaded clutch and statement earrings.

Kim Kardashian in 2019

Breaking the internet, Kim K’s nude minidress covered in clear beads, which were meant to resemble water droplets got the world drooling over her! Transparent shoe and wet hairdo complimented her highly sensuous look. The Thierry Mugler number showed off Kim’s hourglass figure.

Kendall Jenner in 2021

The American supermodel made a stunning appearance in a sheer bejewelled neutral-tone gown last year at the Met. Kendall's Givenchy number featured a deep neckline with jewelled tassels on her arms and crystal-embellished shoulder pads that were attached to her outfit. She looked absolutely stunning in her sheer gown.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for us tomorrow! Which of these celeb’s sheer gowns do you like the best? Tell us in the comment section below.

