Met Gala 2022: Katy Perry steals the spotlight in a lacy black and cream Oscar de la Renta dress

Katy Perry, the star who once showed up to a Met Gala afterparty dressed as a hamburger knows how to steal the show with her top-notch sartorial game. For her return to the Met Gala this year, the Roar singer wore something intriguing and no, it's not a glittering, crystal-adorned chandelier dress or a giant feathered angel wings, but a classy sassy Oscar de la Renta dress. The 37-year-old star looked breathtakingly beautiful in her sophisticated yet elegant one-shoulder gown.

The gorgeous black and cream creation from Oscar de la Renta featured a structural mini dress under sheer black fabric draped around her body in a twisted way. It also bore a long black train. The custom black silk chiffon and lace gown bore hand-crafted taffeta roses lining the skirt of her dress. The corset bodice and pleated taffeta bustle added to its visual aesthetics. Netted gloves, transparent heels and diamond earrings wowed us. Center parted sleek bun and subtle glam makeup featuring a roseate smoky eye, sweeps of bright blush, and a pinky nude lip rounded off her OTT look.

Today marks Perry's first Met Gala appearance post the birth of her daughter, Daisy Dove. What do you think of Katy Perry’s alluring look in Oscar de la Renta dress; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

