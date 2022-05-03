Met Gala 2022: Khloé Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in a stunning gold Moschino gown

While Kim, Kylie and Kendall have managed to own the Met Gala red carpet quite a few times, Khloé Kardashian made her first appearance at the annual soiree on Monday night. The youngest Kardashian sister took the dress code of “Gilded Glamour” to a whole new level as she arrived in a glittering gold Moschino gown.

Khloé’s sheer gold sleeveless gown featured a plunging neckline and was adorned in beads, sequins and golden diamantes all over. The floor-length beauty entailed a bodycon silhouette that flawlessly hugged KoKo’s famous curves. The Good American founder completed her golden glory look with silk opera gloves that extended to form exaggerated sleeves and a chic cape on the back.

The Kardashians’ star let her bodycon, metallic number do all the talking as she skipped on heavy jewellery and simply opted for dainty diamond studs. For her hair, Khloé opted for a side-parted sleek wet hairdo.

For her makeup, the star went for a soft glam look with filled-in brows, sharp contouring, mascara-laden lashes, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade.

What do you think of Khloé Kardashian’s debut Met Gala look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

