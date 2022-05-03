Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian looks STUNNING in Marilyn Monroe’s dress originally sketched by Bob Mackie

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Gilded Glamour’ look for Met Gala 2022 is everything we waited for! Known for flaunting her hourglass figure in skintight ensembles, she sticks to her style and theme for the event as she arrived with Pete Davidson.Yet another milestone in the couple’s relationship! But all the attention was on Kim’s dress, not because it was sheer, not because it was embellished with shiny crystals, not because of its sensuous silhouette but because the stunning creation was once owned by Marilyn Monroe.

She picked the very same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to President JFK in 1962. In an interview, Kardashian confessed to losing 16 lbs in three weeks to fit into the dress. The gorgeous creation was made by Jean Louis and was originally sketched by a young Bob Mackie. It set a record for the most expensive when it sold at auction in 1999 for 1.26 million, and in 2016 when it hit the block again, selling for 4.6 million. Kim styled it with a white fur jacket just like Marilyn Monroe which was later dropped low to reveal 2500 crystals on a nude mesh fabric. She indeed looked like a glistening goddess in her bodycon sleeveless scoop neck number.

She tied her hair back into a sleek bun, accessorised up with dangling diamond earrings and looked like a doll with glam makeup on. Davidson opted to wear a suit and let Kardashian take the sartorial spotlight.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s enchanting look in Marilyn Monroe’s gown; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

