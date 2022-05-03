Met Gala 2022: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker keep the PDA alive in coordinated Thom Browne outfits

It is now a known fact that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker simply cannot keep their hands off each other. After making several red carpet appearances together, the couple’s PDA finally made its way to the Met Gala. The couple usually make it a point to twin or wear coordinated outfits and this time was no different. Kravis walked the red carpet on Monday night in matchy outfits from Thom Browne.

Kourtney wore a white cropped button-up shirt with an undone white bow. She teamed the shirt with a long high-waisted skirt that was really a deconstructed jacket–sleeves included–with a stack of cream bands instead of a normal waist. Travis on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit jacket over a white button-up with his bow tied, along with a white cummerbund. The drummer twinned with his fianceé in the most unexpected manner - matching skirts. Barker, however, wore a pleated kilt over cropped trousers.

Kourtney’s look was the deconstructed version of Travis’, taking his skirt and blazer and reinterpreting them as her train. The Poosh owner skipped the jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking as she simply wore dainty diamond studs. She sealed the look with a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps, while Travis donned a glossy pair of formal shoes.

The oldest Kardashian sister pulled her hair up in a messy high bun, letting a few strands loose in the front. She kept her makeup minimal with matte base, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, a dash of highlighter, blushed cheeks and matte nude lips.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Met Gala look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

