Met Gala 2022: Kendall Jenner raised EYEBROWS in a sheer crop top and skirt set from Prada with bleached brows
Met Gala 2022: Kendall Jenner raised EYEBROWS in a sheer crop top and skirt set from Prada with bleached brows
Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian looks STUNNING in Marilyn Monroe’s dress originally sketched by Bob Mackie
Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian looks STUNNING in Marilyn Monroe’s dress originally sketched by Bob Mackie
Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid set the red carpet on fire in her Versace red latex catsuit & quilted giant cape
Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid set the red carpet on fire in her Versace red latex catsuit & quilted giant cape
Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish rocks an upcycled Gucci silk corset gown looking like a rebellious young heiress
Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish rocks an upcycled Gucci silk corset gown looking like a rebellious young heiress
Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively's Versace gown transforms from copper to aqua blue; An ode to the Statue of Liberty
Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively's Versace gown transforms from copper to aqua blue; An ode to the Statue of Liberty
Follow Us