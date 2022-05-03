Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla represents Indian glam in a Sabyasachi saree & Schiaparelli bustier

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian socialite and businesswoman who had the world stunned as she attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday Night. The entrepreneur nailed the 'Gilded Glamour' theme for the night while also bringing in a touch of Indian elegance by wearing a saree with a bustier and aureate jewellery. Indian ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed her saree and jewels while the bustier was from the house of Schiaparelli.

Natasha walked the red carpet in a custom gold handcrafted tulle saree featuring a long floor-sweeping trail. It was embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. She wore the six yards with a matching embroidered strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

However, what really set her outfit apart was the hand-forged Schiaparelli metal bustier with exaggerated wires that went over her head. The entrepreneur completed her golden attire with custom jewellery from Sabyasachi, including earrings, jewelled sunglasses, rings, bangles, hath bandh and a headdress. The pieces are a part of Sabysachi's Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectables from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project. According to the designer, each piece has been crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.

Natasha styled the Indian glam look with heels from Christian Louboutin. She opted for a sleek open hairdo. As for her makeup, she went with a bold winged eyeliner, metallic eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring and a nude blush pink lip shade.

What do you think of Natasha Poonawalla’s Indian glam look at the Met Gala? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

