Met Gala 2022: A throwback to the 10 best Met Gala looks in the last few years

The Met Gala, referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out” is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event usually hosts around 600 attendees. This year, the theme is - In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The theme is built around the doctrine of American style, and celebrates unsung heroes of US design. It is all set to take place on Monday, May 2nd in New York City. Before the big event, let’s take a look at all the best Met Gala looks from the last few years.

Zendaya - 2017

Zendaya ensured all eyes were on her, arriving in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda ball gown covered in a tropical parrot print. Coloured with vivid shades of tangerine, lemon yellow, and blue, her dress was among the night’s most eye-catching. Zendaya opted for a voluminous Afro and bright coral lips to complement her attire.

Priyanka Chopra - 2017

Priyanka Chopra almost broke the internet with her dramatic debut at the 2017 MET Gala. The actress wore a beige Ralph Lauren trench gown that is still remembered. The resulting trench coat was given an avant-garde twist thanks to a dramatic train which required four hands to get out of the lobby of her hotel. She punctuated her look with a high bun, metallic earrings and black boots.

Cardi B - 2018

A pregnant Cardi B showed up in a custom Moschino gown. The beaded, bejewelled floor-length gown hugged her pregnant belly. It had long sleeves, a scoop neckline, and a slit up to her left hip. As a finishing touch, the dress trailed a massively fluffy cream-colored train attached by a matching beaded belt. Cardi topped it off with a tri-point hat covered in pearls, rhinestones, and jewels, a stacked beaded choker, and pink smokey-eye makeup.

Blake Lively - 2018

Blake Lively walked the red carpet in 2018 in a Versace gown that was decked in an incredibly ornate ruby and gold design that featured some pretty intricate and extensive beading. The magnificent gown took 600 hours to be made. At the top, the dress featured a jewel-encrusted gold corset and the train was a deep ruby red with two sheer panels and gold embroidering. Topping off the already dramatic look, Lively wore a spiked headpiece.

Jennifer Lopez - 2019

JLo shined bright like a diamond in her silver fringe beaded Versace dress featuring a sky-high slit and plunging neckline. She teamed the look with a matching fringe headpiece. She completed her stunning look with a purple sapphire-and-diamond necklace, diamond chandelier earrings, a number of bracelets and a couple of rings.

Deepika Padukone - 2019

Deepika Padukone went all out with her interpretation of an OTT princess. She opted for a pink Zac Posen gown that was covered in hundreds of 3D-printed embellishments. The metallic pink lurex jacquard gown contained a complex, layered skirt. The actress pulled her hair up in a Barbie-like bouffant ponytail with a hairband, a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet.

Gigi Hadid - 2021

Gigi walked in a white gown by Prada at the Met Gala 2021. The white corset gown featured a thigh-high slit at the back and a black bodice inside. Matching to the dress, she went for black leather gloves. Hadid accessorised her look with a diamond necklace, stud earrings, and silver embellished slingback heels.

Kendall Jenner - 2021

Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet doused in diamonds in a sheer net Givenchy gown. She styled the figure-flattering number over a nude bodysuit. It featured a deep neckline with jewelled tassels on her arms and crystal-embellished shoulder pads that were attached to her outfit. A statement choker necklace and crystal-embellished pumps accessorised the reality television star's look.

Billie Eillish - 2021

Billie Eillish walked on the red carpet in a peach custom tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta. It featured an Old Hollywood-inspired bodice and cascaded into a blush ombre skirt and train. It reportedly entailed a gargantuan skirt with a 15-foot train. She completed her look with a bob hairstyle along with blushed cheeks, stand-out make-up and peach-toned lipstick.

Megan Fox - 2021

Megan Fox appeared in an embellished, red long-sleeve Dundas gown with open bodice covered with criss cross accents, which extended down her hips, opening to a thigh-high slit at the side of her skirt. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo platforms and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

For more Fashion & Beauty Updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Deepika Padukone's 3 beauty looks for Met Gala that are everything heart-eyed





