Met Gala: 6 celebrities who made SHOCKING statements about hating the fashion event

Zayn Malik, Gwenyth Paltrow and more revealed that they didn't have a pleasant time at the event.

The MET Gala is one of the most prestigious fashion events that takes place on the first Monday of every May. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation, the event that is hosted by Vogue's Editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, was cancelled this year.

The past few years saw the biggest names in fashion, Hollywood and even Bollywood walk the red carpet and show off their designer outfits and extraordinary looks.

But there have been a few celebrities who have openly spoken about their experience at the event. Famous names have slammed the Met Gala and spoken about the terrible time they seem to have had on the red carpet and inside the event. Read on to see who they are!

Zayn Malik

Not a fan of the Met Gala, Zayn revealed that it wasn't his cup of tea. He attended the 2016 red carpet event with girlfriend Gigi Hadid and told GQ, "I'd rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive." Zayn also said he would prefer to not dress up in expensive clothes and get photographed to "do the self-indulgent, 'look at me I'm amazing on the red carpet'."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Talking about her experience at the event, Paltrow revealed, "It sucked." SHe talked about how it seems so glamorous and like the best thing in the world but you get there "And it's so hot and it's so crowded and everyone's pushing you." She then took a break from attending the Gala but went back in 2017 and 2019.

Demi Lovato

The Skyscraper singer claimed to have a "terrible experience" at the Met Gala and even went on to talk about a celebrity who was a b**** and made her miserable! "It was cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink," said the singer who previously revealed that she was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. After the Gala, Demi revealed that she went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting! "I related more to the homeless people in that meeting than the people at the Met Gala - fake and sucking the fashion industry's d***."

Lena Dunham

In conversation with Amy Schumer, Lena revealed that she didn't have a good time at the Met Gala. She recalled that Schumer and herself were sitting across from each other "And it was like a crazy countdown to when we could escape."

Tina Fey

The actress also did not have a good time at the event. "If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the world, they're all there," Tina said in an interview in 2015. She called it a beautiful space but also added that "every jerk from every walk of life is there..."

Amy Schumer

Amy's last time on the red carpet was back in 2017. On the Howard Stern Show, when asked about her experience, Amy revealed she thought it was a farce that people put up! "It's people doing an impression of having a conversation...We're dressed up like a bunch of f****** as*****," she said and went on to add that she has no interest in fashion and even left earlier than should have been allowed!

What are your thoughts on these celebrities opinions? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×