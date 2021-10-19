From metallic, classy to bohemian: 6 Times Ananya Panday showed how to rock in every lehenga

Ananya Panday might be only 3 films old but she has already garnered a huge fan base across the country and established a strong foothold in the industry. She is the cute, fun, bubbly star kid who is quite relatable when it comes to her comfortable fashion picks. Her wardrobe is full of jumpsuits, baggy tees, shorts, mini dresses and more. But the Khaali Peeli star also has a soft spot for the traditional Indian wardrobe.

Ananya has a range of lehengas that might get you inspired to amp up your festive or your wedding wardrobe, perfect for Gen Z and millennials. And so get ready to be blown away with these colourful ensembles. Take a look.

We have witnessed bandhani patterns in sarees and salwar suits. But ever tried it on a lehenga? Take cues from Ananya slaying in this pink Anita Dongre number. Known to play with colours, she picked out this bold number consisting of an embroidered blouse and a simple bandhani patterned lehenga skirt. This lightweight and fuss-free lehenga is a must-have. Ananya went minimal with accessories only opting for gold chandbalis. Keeping her hair and makeup simple, she looked vibrant.

If you love neons and would love to experiment, this neon green lehenga by Amit Aggarwal would be apt for you. Ananya wore this number for a Diwali party that included a quirky blouse and a flowing skirt. The one-shoulder top did steal the show whereas her lehenga featured pearl and sequin work, the signature style of the designer. A dainty maang tika, hair swept in waves, light brown eyeshadow and nude lips completed her glam.

Want to try out gold? Kresha Bajaj's gold lehenga will be a right choice. For Armaan Jain's reception, Ananya opted for this gold number featuring a bralette and a heavy embellished skirt along with the dupatta. A fan of minimalism, Ananya chose only to style with a diamond choker necklace and gold bangles. Hair done in soft curls, dewy makeup and coral lips looked gorgeous for the night.

Ananya picked out a black Tarun Tahiliani lehenga ideal to match the boho vibe. This black number had multicoloured hand embroidery throughout the deep-cut blouse and lehenga. A sheer black dupatta completed the outfit. Kundan earrings, kohled eyes and nude lips looked absolutely stunning.

The SOTY 2 star looked mermerising in a lime yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The blouse featured the designer's signature shell work on the straps as well as on the back of her blouse. An embroidered skirt with mirror work and architectural details added drama to it. A braided hairdo with hoop earrings and minimal makeup was flawless on her.

Speaking of elegance, Ananya Panday's Anushree Reddy ivory lehenga was a stunner. She turned heads in this heavily embellished number. She made her runway debut in this outfit and looked absolutely like a princess. The exquisite blouse with a matching dupatta stole the spotlight. An emerald choker added a pop of colour to this pastel number. A neutral base with soft smokey eyes rounded off her glam.

So which of these lehengas did you love most? Tell us in the comments.

