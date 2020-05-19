Michael Jordan's old sneakers auctioned for a WHOPPING price & can easily buy you a luxurious house in Mumbai

The basketball legend’s game-worn shoes from 1985 broke all records and got auctioned for a mind-blowing price. Check it out

There’s a great tale behind Nike persuading Michael Jordan to sign a sneaker deal with them. So, in a signature sneaker line created by Nike, a pair of shoes became extremely popular. In the colour scheme of the Chicago Bull’s uniforms, the red, black and white Nike Air Jordan 1s have broken records like no other.

The Jordan rookie game-worn and autographed in black ink, has already broken a lot of records said the auction site. Sotheby, the auction site also said, ‘The sneaker is part of a signature line that Nike created for Jordan to persuade him to sign a sneaker deal with the sportswear company.’

Since then quite a lot of variations of the shoe were sold to the public. But as per a report in the New York Times, the shoe owner, Jordan Geller who is a sneaker collector and an owner of a sneaker museum (yup, that’s a thing) said, “These are the most iconic and coveted sneakers of all time.”

The sneakers were sold on the same day ESPN aired the 1o-part documentary on Jordan’s career called - The Last Dance.

Owning this pair has been a real pleasure and with all the excitement surrounding Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance,’ my wife and I decided that it’s time to let the shoes find a new home.”

Mr Geller is the same man who had previously broken the record of owning the most expensive pair called the Nike Moon Shoes which he bought for 437,500 USD which is approximately INR 3.3 crores.

This time he broke the record by selling the Nike Air Jordan 1s for USD 560,000 which is a whopping INR 4.2 crores.

Now that’s what we call a SLAM DUNK!

