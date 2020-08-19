Michelle Obama urges Americans to VOTE through her necklace during a virtual DNC speech

The former First Lady showed her support for both Democrats and a small African American jeweller through her 18-minute speech.

Michelle Obama gave a powerful, 18-minute long speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention. The former First Lady urged Americans to Vote during her keynote speech at the convention, not just through her words, but her jewellery as well.

During her speech, Obama wore a golden necklace that had the word vote on it. The accessory went viral almost immediately and even became one of the top search items during the convention and even after. The gold charm necklace was custom-commissioned by the mother-of-two from an LA-based jewellery ByChari. The custom necklace amounts to around 300 USD on the designer's website.

The company is owned by Chari Cuthbert, who is Africa-American. This is not the first time Michell Obama selected a piece from a less well-known fashion line. During her time as First Lady, Obama often used her clothes to promote lesser-known designers and give them global recognition, for many of her iconic looks have sold out in just hours of her wearing them!

Cuthbert took to her twitter to express her gratitude to Obama for wearing her design. Speaking to CNN, Cuthbert recalled the moment when it sank in that Michelle Obama was wearing her creation and said her phone was going crazy, "And I started to cry," when she was in her office.

I never imagined that something I'm so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design. pic.twitter.com/rbkEZ7HUei — BYCHARI (@ByChari) August 18, 2020

Obama's stylist, Meredith Koop who has been with the former First Lady for over a decade also told CNN that the necklace completed Obama's look and that she built the entire outfit options around the necklace. "When I commissioned it, I knew it had to be the centrepiece," she told CNN. She was also glad that viewers were squinting to see what the necklace said and felt it pulled them in.

What are your thoughts on Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 3 Times Katrina Kaif showed us how to rock a ponytail

Share your comment ×