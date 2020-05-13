Milan and Paris fashion weeks have a new calendar for July 2020 and it is not what you expected

Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks are adopting a virtual format and going digital amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Find out more.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. The easily spread virus has made stepping out difficult, let alone any public gathering. The world is changing and what else is changing is the fact that the world won’t function the way it did previously. It is changing and evolving with the changing conditions and the same is definitely true for the fashion industry. One of the biggest industries in the world, fashion has taken a huge hit with quite a lot of fashion companies and designers re-evaluating their roles in the bigger picture.

Now, with the changing times, the fashion industry has evolved and the new step post the pandemic is using the most, of the technology available. Milan Fashion Week is going digital and making the most of the fashion world by viewing it from home. “The idea of this digital Fashion Week is to have something a bit different from a normal Fashion Week. It’s something we thought of specially for the digital world,” Carlo Capasa, the president of the Camera della Moda told Vogue. The new-age fashion week will display men’s fashion in a totally new format in mid-June.

Paris Fashion Week is following the virtual format to display men’s fashion from July 9 to July 13. Giorgio Armani Group also released a statement on Wednesday stating the that the men’s collection will be shown in Milan in September. However, they have not yet determined the format.

