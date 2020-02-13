Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid to Bella Hadid: Marc Jacobs closed New York Fashion Week with a star studded bang

60’s style, racial diversity and a thrilling dance extravaganza. Check out everything that went down at Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2020 show at New York Fashion Week.

A recent study of the designer’s creative thought process makes his ability to resonate the past with the future crystal clear. Looking at the past through Marc Jacobs eyes gives us an image of the state of the industry, the world and probably his own mind. Since a fashion show these days isn’t just a gathering of fashion fanatics to appreciate or criticise a certain designer, it is much more than that. They celebrate, make social and political statements or invoke an emotional journey. At Marc Jacobs’s New York Fashion Week show, the ‘punk ballerina’ of the 1980’s, Karole Armitage descended from light to darkness within a few seconds. Followed by dancers who moved in unison and emoted solo in bras and skirt sets, slip dresses and basic tees and pants designed by Jacobs himself.

Bailing out on prints, Marc Jacobs threw it all the way back to the 1960’s. He referred to Jackie Kennedy and Rosemary Woodhouse but filtered these references through his minimalism and slink of his own label’s aesthetics in the beginning of 1990’s. The pre-internet Marc Jacobs designs made a comeback. With button down A-line coats, sequin shift dresses, matching pastel jackets with little dresses, crewnecks and straight-fit trousers. The evening dresses were too couture-ish, ornamented but still very much American. Supermodels Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Kaia Gerber walked down the runway in ultra-chic outfits and singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus closed the show with a bang.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid looked like a revelation in a matching creamish white coat and skirt. The coat featured two big buttons, flap pockets on both the sides and a wide notched lapel. She kept herself warm by opting for a sheer black sweater underneath. She ornamented her stature with burgundy pointy heels and creamish white socks. Her brown locks fell on her shoulders and she pulled off a chic good girl French look with a red beret that perfectly matched her lipstick.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn from the iconic movie, Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961). She wore a stunning body sculpting black gown which was loaded with black sequins. The gown featured a low-cut neckline and a long train. The beauty slipped her hands in pristine white opera gloves that almost reached her shoulders and pointy heels. She completed her look with an ornate diamond necklace and drop earrings. For her glam look, she wore neutral makeup, winged eyeliner and a retro bouffant hairdo.

Kaia Gerber

The American supermodel added a splash of colour to the show as she walked up in a warm, fuzzy yellow coat and a hat. The look was very much inspired by the fashion icon, Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The A-line fuzzy coat featured two flap pockets and finished right above her knees. The matching yellow frizzy hat is a winter must have for chilly evenings. She completed her look with calf length black boots and statement earrings.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was seen walking down the runway in a chic black bralette and straight-fit pants, barring her toned midriff. Her straight-fit pants culminated in pointy black heels. The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer stood out in a pair of wrinkled black leather gloves that reached her upper arms. She completed her look with fine-cut diamond earrings. She also dragged along a zebra coat with a black bag. She topped off her look with smokey eyes and sleek blonde bangs.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss slipped on a white crew neck with brighter white reinforcements over her bust. She paired her sweater with a metallic ivory skirt which featured a big bow on the back of her waist culminating in a metallic ivory train. She paired her metallic sheen skirt with silver open-toe heels. She completed her look with silver dainty earrings, a face full of makeup and pulled back her blonde locks in a tight bun.

