Miley Cyrus REVEALS the outfit that helped her break away; says she couldn't stay Hannah Montana forever 

In a Twitter AMA Miley Cyrus reminisced about the time she began to 'spread her wings and fly'. 
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 12:14 pm
Miley Cyrus REVEALS the outfit that helped her break away; says she couldn't stay Hannah Montana forever 
Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her album Can't Be Tamed. To celebrate this, she took to Twitter to answer questions thrown at her by fans and followers. A fan asked the Slide Away singer a question that she couldn't avoid. 'What was the most special & unforgettable moment for you in this era?', user @MCistheQUEEN asked. 

The 27-year-old singer, songwriter and actress didn't hesitate from speaking out about what enabled her to break free from her Hannah Montana image and recalled her first performance at the G-A-Y nightclub in London, back in 2010! "I wore a dress I knew would piss everybody off and that was around the time I began to 'spread my wings' & felt free," she replied. But that's not all! Miley added that wearing the outfit took a lot of guts, "because people around me were saying I would lose all my fans and my career would be over." For the performance, Miley wore a risqué black cut-out dress that showed off her curves and hugged her figure. The dress by Danielle Scutt that was made for Topshop featured multiple cut outs and paved the way for Cyrus to become comfortable to show more of her body over time. 

 

But that didn't seem to stop Miley who couldn't stay Hannah Montana forever! "They also didn't want me to make a mistake that couldn't be undone," she said about those who warned her against the move. Miley concluded by thanking her fan for staying loyal and allowing her to experiment and evolve into who she truly is! 

What are your thoughts on Miley's choice of dressing and performance back in 2010? Comment below and let us know. 

