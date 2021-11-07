Miley Cyrus shows floral is all things love in Gucci x Balenciaga suit & bag at LACMA gala 2021: Yay or Nay?

With floral outfits on board, know that you've already set the foundation for the classiest closet. It gets you to say perfect every single time and who doesn't trust the power of an ensemble that has everything pretty on it. Do you follow Miley Cyrus's style? It's unbeatably perfect be it with the accessories like hats and oversized sunnies, outfits like sheer dresses and blazers that are straight-up hot, the 28-year-old knows how to rule the internet with her looks and voice in one shot.

If you’ve waited for another excuse to hop on some fun with flower power, the Wrecking Ball singer went all-out in Gucci x Balenciaga from head-to-toe for LACMA’s tenth annual Art + Film Gala which looked extremely pleasing to the eyes. She picked out a turtle-neck top and topped it off with a well-fitted suit that featured floral prints in multiple hues. To keep her outfit coordinated she slipped into matching pants that were covered by her pointed-toe heels. These had every bit of regality running on them as it had Balenciaga printed in black on the entire outfit. Her outfit looked complete with a mini handbag that hails from the same FW21 collection.

The accessory department in this look saw a truckload of glam that also came via her studded fingerings. She went for an unkempt look with her dyed hair that was styled with bangs. Peach lipstick, glittery eyelids, and volumised eyelashes pumped up her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

