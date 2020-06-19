Mindy Kaling commemorated Pride Month 2020 in the most adorable way!

The Mindy Project star did the most while promoting her favourite LGBTQIA+ organisations.

The happenings in the world have made it even more clear that this is the time to commemorate, celebrate all communities and promote inclusivity with a loud, bold and proud voice. Acceptance is the need of the hour. Though celebrities all around the world celebrate pride month with aplomb and support the LGBTQIA+ community, no one does it quite like Mindy Kaling.

The 40-year-old actor adds her own rainbow flair to celebrate Pride Month this year, literally. Mindy took to Instagram in a one-shoulder Pride flag dress with bright yellow pumps. Her lawn was the perfect backdrop for this celebration. This dress could brighten up the gloomiest of days. But that wasn’t all, Mindy also mentioned two organisations that work relentlessly in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. She mentioned that she was glad that the month gave her a chance to wear this VIBGYOR dress with pride, but she also applauded the work that The Trevor Project and GLSEN. She also encouraged her followers to come forward and support these two organizations.

This wasn’t the first time the star took to Instagram in a rainbow pride ensemble. Back in 2019, she stood in between two pillars in the most glamorous sequinned little black dress with all the colours of the rainbow in stripes. She tied the look together with these gorgeous pointed toes heels.

The maker of Never Have I Ever has always been vocal about the causes she supports and will always promote them on all the possible platforms that she has access to. Which is what we love about her!

Well here’s to more such celebrations.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | Versace’s new limited-edition capsule collection celebrates Pride 2020

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×