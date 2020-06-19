  1. Home
  2. fashion

Mindy Kaling commemorated Pride Month 2020 in the most adorable way!

The Mindy Project star did the most while promoting her favourite LGBTQIA+ organisations.
12091 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2020 10:10 am
Mindy Kaling commemorated Pride Month 2020 in the most adorable way!Mindy Kaling commemorated Pride Month 2020 in the most adorable way!
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The happenings in the world have made it even more clear that this is the time to commemorate, celebrate all communities and promote inclusivity with a loud, bold and proud voice. Acceptance is the need of the hour. Though celebrities all around the world celebrate pride month with aplomb and support the LGBTQIA+ community, no one does it quite like Mindy Kaling. 

The 40-year-old actor adds her own rainbow flair to celebrate Pride Month this year, literally. Mindy took to Instagram in a one-shoulder Pride flag dress with bright yellow pumps. Her lawn was the perfect backdrop for this celebration. This dress could brighten up the gloomiest of days. But that wasn’t all, Mindy also mentioned two organisations that work relentlessly in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. She mentioned that she was glad that the month gave her a chance to wear this VIBGYOR dress with pride, but she also applauded the work that The Trevor Project and GLSEN. She also encouraged her followers to come forward and support these two organizations.

This wasn’t the first time the star took to Instagram in a rainbow pride ensemble. Back in 2019, she stood in between two pillars in the most glamorous sequinned little black dress with all the colours of the rainbow in stripes. She tied the look together with these gorgeous pointed toes heels. 

The maker of Never Have I Ever has always been vocal about the causes she supports and will always promote them on all the possible platforms that she has access to. Which is what we love about her! 

Well here’s to more such celebrations. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | Versace’s new limited-edition capsule collection celebrates Pride 2020

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement