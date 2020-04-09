Mini dresses to plunging necklines: ALL the glamorous outfits Meghan Markle wore before she became a Royal

The Suits actress didn't hesitate from experimenting with her outfits and makeup before she became the Duchess of Sussex.

Today, meghan Markle has become one of the most well-known names in the world. From playing a major role in the courtroom drama Suits to making her way into the British Royal family by marrying Prince Harry. From then to now, Meghan's style has seen a complete evolution. She has walked multiple red carpets where she bore skin, wore lacy dresses that ended well above the knees, plunging necklines, bold makeup and basically experimented with her look before she became part of the royal family.

We take a walk down memory lane to see how different Meghan's look was before she became part of the prestigious family.

Before she began wearing more traditional knee-length dresses, Markle didn't hesitate from showing off her legs in minin dresses that hugged her body. Case in point, this blue lace dress she wore to an event.

Now, Meghan is mostly seen weaing muted colours but back before she had to wear them, she was all for the dazzle. This black sequin off-shoulder bodycon dress ensured the Suits actress looked ready to hit the nightclub!

Cute co-ord sets were also part of Meghan Markle's closet before she was expectred to dress traditionally. The Duchess wore a cute black crop top and matching skirt to look like the ultimate girl-next-door in the outftit!

It wasn't just her outfits Meghan experimented with. She also occasionally opted for bold makeup like this bright, fuschia pink lipstick she wore over an all-black attire. Today, the mother-of-one sticks to her nude lipstick like her life depends on it!

Another outfit style Meghan isn't seen in, is the strapless outfit and thigh-high slits. We absolutey love how chic she looked in this strapless navy blue dress that was ruched at her waist and also showed off her long, toned legs!

Plunging necklines were an absolute no-no for Meghan after she became part of the royal family. We love how she wore them earlier without looking trashy and instead looked glamorous as hel!

Today, Meghan's hair is smooth, silky and blow dried to perfection into barrel, Hollywood-esque waves. But there was a time when the former Suits star went wild, experimenting with her look. She sported beachy waves and the smokey eye with utmost ease and perfection.



What are your thoughts on Meghan's fashion and beauty sense before she became a Royal? Now that she is no longer a 'Royal' do you want to see her back in her old style? Let us know in the comment section below.

