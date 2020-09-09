  1. Home
Mira Kapoor looks radiant in a Saaksha and Kinni saree dress for her birthday celebrations: Yay or Nay?

The star wife, who turned 26 a few days ago, celebrated her big day in a multicoloured dress by the designer duo. Take a look!
11325 reads Mumbai
Mira Kapoor looks radiant in a Saaksha and Kinni dress for her birthday celebrations: Yay or Nay?Mira Kapoor looks radiant in a Saaksha and Kinni dress for her birthday celebrations: Yay or Nay?
When Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput, shutterbugs had a field day. Since then, Mira has been in the limelight and embraced it even! The star wife never shied away from the paparazzi even during her pregnancy. 
The diva flaunted her baby bump when she was pregnant with both Misha and Zain and gave maternity style goals to all the mothers-to-be!

To celebrate her 26th birthday, Mira opted for a colourful dress. The colourful printed and micro pleated one-shoulder sari dress. The Saaksha and Kinni number also bore adjustable sleeves and a fitted bralette. The dress is placed at Rs. 20,000 INR and bore a ruched pattern from waist-down. Mira styled the look with T-strap sandals and a golden bracelet. Her hair was pulled to one side. Minimal makeup with just kohl-lined eyes and peachy pink lips completed the birthday look of the mother-of-two. 
We love how simply the diva styled her outfit to make for a fuss-free look while celebrating her birthday indoors with beau Shahid Kapoor and her two children. 

Mira's look is a complete Yay for us and we loved how she kept her birthday spirit alive despite the circumstances. 
What are your thoughts on Mira's Saaksha and Kinni birthday dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

