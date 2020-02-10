Mira Kapoor's statement pink Balenciaga bag and Gucci Espadrilles scream luxury fashion and cost a BOMB

The stunning mother-of-two opted for a casual look, but it was her accessories that stole the show!

Mira Kapoor, despite not being from the industry seems to have clearly made her mark in it! Post her wedding with , the diva became thick with pioneers of the Bollywood industry. She acted as ace designer Manish Malhotra's muse for his latest makeup line and is known to have an impeccable taste in fashion, wearing designer outfits and giving her own spin to them.

Last evening, the 25-year-old kept it casual as she was spotted out in the city. Mira opted for a simple fitted grey tee that she neatly tucked into flared jeans. To keep warm in the chilly weather, she topped this off with a tweed and denim jacket with large pockets on it. Her hair was left free and she opted to go sans makeup and only opted for some balm.

What stole the show though, were Mira's accessories. She carried with her a bright pink Balenciaga bag. The pink bucket bag was in a XXS size that was just right to carry the essentials. The bag costs a whopping 1,153 Euros or 90 thousand in INR. The bag also comes with top handles and an adjustable and removable strap and is made of 100% leather with the brand name printed in black on it.

To top this off, Mira also opted for Gucci black leather Espadrilles with the Double G logo in gold on it. The shoes are worth 445 pounds or around 41 thousand in INR!

In total, Mira's entire look chic, dressed-down look costs a whopping 1.31 lakhs - an amount that will get you a 4 nights trip to Hong Kong from India!

Nonetheless, we think Mira pulled off the luxury accessories well! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

