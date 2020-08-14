Mira Rajput can't get enough of florals: All the times she wore the print on her dresses, sarees and more

From her Manish Malhotra wedding lehenga to off-beat floral dresses, if there is one thing Mira loves, it is florals. Take a look at all the ways she sports them!

Since her wedding with , Mira Rajput Kapoor has been in the spotlight and has adjusted well to a world of fame and glamour. The mother-of-two has proved time and again that she has an exceptional taste and choice when it comes to fashion and style. She has managed to carry off everything - dresses, lehengas, and even sarees, without having any faux pass at all.

In the midst of all this, one thing we realised that Mira can't seem to get enough of, is florals.

Take a look at how she has styled the print seamlessly, time and again.

For her wedding reception, Mira Rajput Kapoor picked out a lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. On the crystal-encrusted ivory number, larvae, blue flowers made a bold yet elegant statement.

For an event, Mira looked ethereal in a long, flowy Anarkali by Sva Couture. It featured elegant and simple floral prints on it in blue and a dark blue hem and a dupatta to match.

Even when she was pregnant, Mira channelled her love for florals into an elegant but vibrant desi suit for an event. She looked radiant in the colourful outfit beside hubby Shahid Kapoor who looked dapper in a suit.

The mother-of-two even played showstopper for designer Anita Dongre at Lakme Fashion Week! She stunned in an elegant floral lehenga with pastel pink flowers on it. The couple looked absolutely ethereal as they walked the runway.

The diva took her love for florals up a notch in a bright yellow floral saree. She channelled her inner desi girl in the sunshine yellow number with a statement necklace as the accessory of choice.

Nothing spells summer like a lovely, floral summer dress. Mira picked an off-shoulder pleated and wrapped mini dress for a night out with friends. With her hair styled to perfection and neutral pumps, the diva radiated happiness!

Not just while heading out, even while lounging at home, Mira does it in florals! She shared a picture of herself from home during quarantine where she sported a lovely ink blue dress with white on it. With her hair set free and barely any makeup, she looked like a natural beauty.

Do you love florals as much as Mira does? Which is your favourite print? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood approved ways to wear mesh

Credits :Instagram pinkvilla

Share your comment ×