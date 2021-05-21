Mira Rajput Kapoor's ethnic style game makes her the PERFECT wedding guest & we're taking notes

The star wife's style is on-point and she's aced ethnic fashion!

Mira Rajput Kapoor became an overnight sensation after she tied the knot with . Now, many years and two children later, the diva still manages to make headlines. Mira made a mark, not just with her witty comments and decision to not enter Bollywood, but also her fashion game. No matter what the outfit, Mira managed to ace the look.

Her ethnic style, in particular, struck a chord and we think many of her looks are perfect for wedding guest attire.

Attending an event solo, Mira picked out a floral anarkali by SVA Couture. The floor-length white number is perfect for attending a day-wedding. While Mira opted for a matching dupatta, we think this look would be perfect to style even sans it! With her hair pulled back, this made for a sleek look.

While she does look pretty in anarkalis, lehengas are a sure winner we think. Always cued into fashion trends, Mira picked out a burgundy velvet lehenga set from Anita Dongre that she styled with a kurti-style blouse and matching dupatta. With her hair styled in a half-up manner and heavy earrings, this outfit is perfect to wear for a reception.

Lehengas are never a bad idea and Mira swears by this as well. She looked elegant in an ivory and gold lehenga with detailed embroidery and a heavy border on it. As the mother-of-two posed beside a swimming pool, we think this look is perfect for a summer wedding!

If you're not for going all desi and want to mix it up a little, Mira serves as inspiration for that as well! She picked out a black gown with an attached pallu that made for the perfect indo-western look. Minimal sequin work all over the outfit made a subtle but glamorous statement as she styled this look with her hair left open and a statement ruby necklace that stole the show!

Showing us that she can do Indo-western dressing right, Kapoor looked edgy in an off-shoulder black top that she styled with matching pants. A monochrome drape held up by a statement silver buckle belt gave this contemporary look an edgy twist. Sleek hairdo and blended smokey eyes further enhanced this look.

Which of Mira's ethnic looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

