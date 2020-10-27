Mira Rajput plays dress up in a printed anarkali by Punit Balana; Yay or Nay?

Mira Rajput makes quite the festive statement as she plays dress up in Punit Balana. Check it out

The pandemic has left all of us playing dress-up in the confines of our houses. While the festive season is upon us, this year fashion is all about keeping things simple while also making a statement! Printed wonders and laid-back desi attires are perfect for this and Mira Rajput surely knows this right. Mrs Kapoor ditched her usual festive attire for a more low-key yet statement-making outfit by Punit Balana.

The mother of two who shared a series of pictures on her social media handle looks no less of a diva herself as she got clicked in her backyard. Rajput opted for a gorgeous muted pink anarkali with strappy details. It further bore and embroidered top half that perfectly matched with the block prints throughout the anarkali. The flowy wonder was enough of a statement on its own but to add that extra bit of oomph to the look, Mira chose for a full-sleeved matching cape jacket to layer it with.

While the outfit is a perfect inspiration for the festive season, Mira took it a notch higher and paired it with silver drop earrings while simple pinned up hair perfectly complemented her look. For her glam, she kept things glowy and dewy and flawless base, blushed cheeks, filled-in brows and a hint of colour on her lips.

We are quite the fans of this look and are definitely adding it to our list of festive inspirations. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

