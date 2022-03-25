Mira Rajput turns showstopper for Aisha Rao at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in a floral lehenga: Yay or Nay?

Fashion week is back in full swing! This time around, the joint fashion week between FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week is taking place in Delhi. Day 1 and 2 of the fashion week saw some glamorous new trends that were set along with new lines of sustainable clothing. Today marks day 3 of the event and it began in full swing with star wife Mira Rajput playing showstopper for ace designer Aisha Rao's latest collection.

The 27-year-old Delhi born diva was back on her home turf for the show where she sashayed down the ramp, looking equal parts fierce and glamorous. The mother-of-two rocked a floral lehenga which featured a blouse with thick straps and a sweetheart neckline, paired with a matching high-waist floral opulent lehenga.

While her dress did all the talking, it was Mira's glam look that we loved. The diva stepped out of her comfort zone and opted for a slicked-back hairdo with loads of gel in her locks to hold them in place. Luminous skin, filled-in brows, coral eyeshadow, glossy lips and flushed cheeks ensured she looked her glamorous best on the runway.

It was not Rajput-Kapoor's first time on the runway as she had previously walked the ramp with Shahid Kapoor for Anita Dongre's show a couple of years ago. But we did love seeing her take over the stage solo!

What are your thoughts on Mira Rajput Kapoor's showstopping look at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week? Comment below and let us know.

