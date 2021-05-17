Miss Universe 2021: Adline Castelino makes India proud as 3rd runner up; Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins

The 69th Miss Universe Competition was held in Florida, where Miss India winner Adline Castelino grabbed the fourth position as the third runner up. Check out all the details.

The Miss Universe pageant is something every girl enjoys watching. The 69th Miss Universe Competition was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on the night of May 16th. Representing India at the pageant was Adline Castelino, who put forth some stunning looks in a pink saree inspired by the national flower - Lotus, aced her swimsuit round and looked radiant in a dazzling gold gown with a thigh-high slit on the runway.

At the ceremony, Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza was crowned as Miss Universe. Followed by her, first, runner-up was Julia Gama from Brazil and Janick Maceta from Peru was the second runner up. India's Adline Castelino was crowned the third runner-up followed by Kimberly Perez who was placed as the fourth runner-up at the pageant.

It is a matter of pride that the Indian was among the top 5 at the International pageant.

Miss Diva made the announcement on Twitter. "3rd Runner-Up for India at @MissUniverse Congratulations @AdlineCastelino You have made us immensely proud! Your resilience, determination & grace shined throughout the competition and the hard work you’ve put in your journey reflected in you this night!" the statement read.

She rocked a hot pink custom saree by designer Shravan Kumar for one round. Castelino also picked out a sparkly gold number by Falguni and Shane Peacock with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her flawless curves on the runway while competing against the 72 other contestants from all over the world.

A hearty congratulations to all the well-deserving winners!

