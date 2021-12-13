Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s shimmery sheer gown by Saisha Shinde is a WINNING look

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, from Chandigarh, becomes the Miss Universe 2021 and brings back the crown after 21 years after Bollywood actor Lara Dutta. The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test the contestants’ overall skills and the 21-year-old stunned us in each. Harnaaz Sandhu has been in the fashion industry for years and calls Priyanka Chopra her inspiration. The beautiful diva won the crown yesterday at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel and got our eyes glued on her shimmery gown.

For the final round, Sandhu wore a custom Saisha Shinde mermaid fit sleeveless gown which became a wonderful part of the history-making moment. The designer has taken to Instagram to share the process of crafting up the beautiful gown from sketching, draping to creating the final wonder. Intricate embroidery on netted sheer fabric in geometric patterns upped the luxe spirit of her gown. Featuring a plunging neckline, corset bodice and beaded tassels on the front, her gown assured her the crown. Covered in sequins, the diva shimmered like a princess and the front slit gave her walk a visual elegance. Her confidence, smartness, humility has won her the crown, but we have to tell you that the gown has played its charm too. Sandhu looked stunning in the sheer gown and teamed it with glam makeup featuring blushed cheeks, smokey eyes, brown eyeshadow, nude glossy lips and rounded off with dangling drop diamond earrings as her only choice of accessory. She styled her hair in a half up half down fashion and looked fierce and fire!

We are proud of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for winning the crown and equally stunned by her gorgeous sense of style. What are your thoughts on her sensuous shimmery gown; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift to Gigi Hadid: When celebs SWORE by Designer of Week: Julien Macdonald