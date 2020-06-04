Model Munroe Bergdorf SLAMS L'Oréal Paris for Black Lives Matter post after throwing her ‘to the wolves’

L'Oréal Paris cut ties with the trans model, Munroe Bergdorf in 2017 after she spoke about racism. The model calls the brand out for doing the same amid the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Diet Prada shares.

Continue International protests are taking place against police violence and racism carried on George Floyd when a white police officer knelt on his neck that resulted in fatal consequences. Quite a lot of cities in America are filled with protestors supporting a ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Amid all this, a lot of this battle is fought online where celebrities, brands, activists and others are using their platform to raise a voice against racism.

One such brand who made a post was L'Oréal Paris. The brand shared a post with a black background that read, ‘Speaking out is worth it’ in white with the company’s logo attached at the end.

As soon as this post was uploaded on social media, Munroe Bergdorf screenshotted the post and reposted it on her media handle. The caption read, ‘Excuse my language but I am SO angry. **** YOU @lorealparis. You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy.’

She also added, ‘With no duty of care, without a second thought. I had to fend for myself being torn apart by the world's press because YOU didn't want to talk about racism. You even tried to get me to incriminate myself with pairing me up with your shady lawyers, when I had done NOTHING wrong. THAT is what you get for 'speaking out' when employed by @lorealparis. Racist snakes. You do NOT get to do this. This is NOT okay, not even in the slightest.’

She also claimed that the brands joined the bandwagon and used the ongoing protests and a PR opportunity. ‘I said just yesterday that it would only be a matter of time before RACIST AF brands saw a window of PR opportunity to jump on the bandwagon,’ she added.

She further questioned the brand, ‘Where was my support when I spoke out? Where was my apology? I'm disgusted and writing this in floods of tears and shaking. This is gaslighting.’

Munroe made an appeal to her 30.8 thousand followers and said, ‘If you care about me or #blacklivesmatter, don't let @lorealparis get away with this.’

48 hours later, Munroe shared another post with the company logo and a caption that roughly claimed, ‘I wanted to give @lorealparis 48 hours before writing this to see if a public apology was possible. But their choice to ignore me and not acknowledge the emotional, mental and professional harm that they caused me since sacking me in 2017, after speaking out about white supremacy and racism, speaks volumes.’

She also said, ‘Black Lives Matter is a movement for the people, by the people. It is not here to be co-opted for capital gain by companies who have no intention of actually having difficult conversations regarding white supremacy, police brutality, colonialism and systemic racism.’

‘This could have been a moment of redemption for L'Oréal, a chance for them to make amends and lead by example. We all get things wrong, we all make mistakes, but it's where you go from there that is a signifier of who you are,’ Bergdorf further added.

Munroe concluded her post with, ‘Speaking out can’t only be “worth it” when you’re white. Black voices matter.’

The infamous fashion police, Diet Prada was quick to give light and voice to the post shared by Munroe.



